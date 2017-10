amid concerns over the transfer of sensitive technology

The business produces the P180 turbojet which shares design and technology features with surveillance drones made by Piaggio Aerospace’s defense and security arm.

we see the risk of a know-how transfer to China,

Mubadala is also seeking to sell the firm’s engine and maintenance businesses.

the source said, adding the government was likely to take a decision “in a matter of weeks”.

Rome can veto asset sales and takeovers in the strategic defense sector, even if the asset being sold is not a defense business but uses dual-use technology.