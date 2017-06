Gentiloni government reportedly seeking EU approval of drastic changes to asylum procedures after surge in refugee arrivals. And i support that.After leftist and socialist parties lost massive at the recent elections in italy and even classical socialist areas got won by Lega Nord and Forza Italia the center left government reacts panic.Gentiloni informed the EU to set an ultimatum. If non solution is found Italy will not allow Libyan refugees on its shores any longer.PM Gentiloni said there is no reason why those ships must land on Italian land. Marseille is a way better destination.It will be interesting now. Mr. Macron always claims he supports "human rights". He will get the chance to prove his words soon.That the Eu representative said that the NGO ships will need some days to react to the changing situation means that we will see our harbors locked down and alternative destinations like Marseille open.