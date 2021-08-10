Italy confirms plans to develop G550-based C4ISTAR aircraft in co-operation with the US
by Alessandra Giovanzanti
Italy has confirmed plans to acquire new Gulfstream G550-based multimission aircraft that will be later modified for conformal airborne early warning and control/electronic attack (CAEW/EA) roles via a deal with the United States, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed in the country's latest multi-year planning document (Documento Programmatico Pluriennale: DPP) for 2021–23.
The DPP, released on 5 August, provides new details on plans initially announced in October 2020 for the Italian Air Force's (Aeronautica Militare Italiana: AMI's) C4ISTAR aircraft acquisition programme that is now budgeted for a total of EUR2.15 billion (USD2.5 billion) over two separate phases.
The Italian Air Force already fields two G550 CAEW, which it acquired from IAI, Israel. The service has now confirmed plans to develop and field new G550-based C4ISTAR aircraft, with the project extending over two phases for a total budget of EUR2.15 billion (USD2.5 billion). (IAI)
The first phase, which has been approved by ministerial decree in February 2021, will see the development of the G550-based C4ISTAR solution over a series of tranches from 2021 through to 2032 for an estimated programme value of about EUR1.223 billion to include operational support and related infrastructure.
“The programme relates to a multimission system, based on the Gulfstream G550 aerial platform equipped with modern sensors for strategic information collection and electronic superiority, suitable for integration into a net-centric architecture of C4ISTAR for real-time sharing of information, able to operate both in an autonomous context [and as part] of a complex inter-force structure,” the DPP noted.
Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login
Interested in subscribing, see What we do
Italy confirms plans to develop G550-based C4ISTAR aircraft in co-operation with the US (janes.com)
by Alessandra Giovanzanti
Italy has confirmed plans to acquire new Gulfstream G550-based multimission aircraft that will be later modified for conformal airborne early warning and control/electronic attack (CAEW/EA) roles via a deal with the United States, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed in the country's latest multi-year planning document (Documento Programmatico Pluriennale: DPP) for 2021–23.
The DPP, released on 5 August, provides new details on plans initially announced in October 2020 for the Italian Air Force's (Aeronautica Militare Italiana: AMI's) C4ISTAR aircraft acquisition programme that is now budgeted for a total of EUR2.15 billion (USD2.5 billion) over two separate phases.
The Italian Air Force already fields two G550 CAEW, which it acquired from IAI, Israel. The service has now confirmed plans to develop and field new G550-based C4ISTAR aircraft, with the project extending over two phases for a total budget of EUR2.15 billion (USD2.5 billion). (IAI)
The first phase, which has been approved by ministerial decree in February 2021, will see the development of the G550-based C4ISTAR solution over a series of tranches from 2021 through to 2032 for an estimated programme value of about EUR1.223 billion to include operational support and related infrastructure.
“The programme relates to a multimission system, based on the Gulfstream G550 aerial platform equipped with modern sensors for strategic information collection and electronic superiority, suitable for integration into a net-centric architecture of C4ISTAR for real-time sharing of information, able to operate both in an autonomous context [and as part] of a complex inter-force structure,” the DPP noted.
Already a Janes subscriber? Read the full article via the Client Login
Interested in subscribing, see What we do
Italy confirms plans to develop G550-based C4ISTAR aircraft in co-operation with the US (janes.com)