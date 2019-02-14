What's new

Italy completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
4,004
-28
6,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Italy completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Nuri Aydin |30.06.2021

Defense minister greets last contingent returning from Afghanistan at military airport in Pisa


FILE PHOTO

ANKARA

Italy has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, the country’s defense minister said Wednesday.

Lorenzo Guerini greeted the last contingent returning from Afghanistan at the military airport in Pisa, according to diplomatic sources.

He thanked 53 soldiers and 723 military personnel who were killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Guerini stressed that Italy's connection to Afghanistan will continue in other areas, "starting with supporting Afghan institutions and strengthening cooperation with these institutions in the field of development."

Poland also announced it would withdraw its entire military presence as of this weekend.

The US reached an agreement with the Taliban on Feb. 29, 2020, to completely withdraw from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021.

The Joe Biden administration announced it would withdraw completely from May 1 to Sept. 11.

More than 50% of the withdrawal has been completed and six military bases have been handed over to the Afghan forces, but the American command has not yet officially announced the number of troops withdrawn, according to the most recent statement by US Central Command.

The US is expected to keep a military unit of several hundred to protect the Kabul Embassy.

The Biden administration, which reached an agreement in principle with Turkey to protect Kabul's International Airport, is considering retaining some military personnel to support forces.

*Writing by Merve Berker

www.aa.com.tr

Italy completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Defense minister greets last contingent returning from Afghanistan at military airport in Pisa - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
How the Taliban Would Take Over Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
539
Zarvan
Zarvan
Yankee-stani
Russia-Pakistan relations and its impact on India
Replies
4
Views
738
Rasengan
R
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
1K
Globenim
G
Major d1
Baltic States: Pentagon’s Training Grounds For Afghan and Future Wars.
Replies
0
Views
581
Major d1
Major d1
WAJsal
Members Interview: AUSTERLITZ
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
12K
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom