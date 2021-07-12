Italy beats England to win Euro 2020

Is this the only thread on that match? I figured with a lot of Brits on this forum (or at least a lot residing in the UK) that there would be more of an interest despite the loss.
First of all, it's more exciting IMO to see penalty kicks than to watch endless minutes of frankly not the best football out there, not to mention some really bad plays. But England was even lucky to go up 1-nil until Italy tied it up considering Italy somewhat dominated the match and most of the play was in England's half of the field.
But then today we see all the terrible racist crap from those British fans and the way they treated not only the Italian fans, but the labeling on social media of the 3 black players on their own team who incidentally missed their respective penalty kicks was just horrible! I don't care what anyone says, the English fans are some of the worst in the world, if not, the worst!
@waz
, curious what your opinion is on all that happened during the match and especially after the match.