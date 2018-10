The Italian populist League party, led by firebrand Matteo Salvini, has introduced legislation that would ban ritual halal slaughter, arguing that animals should be respected and protected from suffering.

The new laws will end loopholes currently in place in the country’s animal welfare legislation that allows Muslims exemptions for ritual halal slaughter,Should the new laws, which will also force producers to properly label all halal and ritually slaughtered products, pass and come into effect it would see Italy join a host of other European countries such as Poland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Lithuania, Belgium, and Switzerland which have also either restricted or banned religious slaughter....You cant imagine how good it feels. When Salvini became interior minister, he said: You can´t imagine what will be possible!"And he does evrything the italian people want.It feels so good to see our great nations dignity to be restored.FORZA ITALIA!