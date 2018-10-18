Shahzaz ud din
Italy And Pakistan To Mutually Work On Boosting Footwear Industry
By Omair Kamran Last updated Oct 2, 2020
The governments of Pakistan and Italy, have inaugurated the Italy-Pakistan Footwear Technological Centre (IPFTC) in Lahore.
In a statement released on Thursday, the establishment of The IPFTC was made possible by The Pakistan Footwear Manufacturer’s Association (PFMA).
“IPFTC is equipped with a CAD-CAM pattern cutting/grading and a mechanical-physical testing laboratory for footwear,” the statement read.
“All technical assistance and machinery for this project have been provided by the Italian authorities, while Pakistan arranged premises and paid customs duty and transportation costs.”
Speaking on the occasion, The PFMA Chairman Muhammad Younas said, “I am grateful to the Italian ambassador whose personal efforts have made this project a success.The PFMA will always remember the efforts and contribution of His Excellency Andreas Ferrarese for his support to the country’s footwear industry.”
Likewise, he added that the IPFTC would boost industrial ties between the two nations, besides helping local manufacturers enhance their productivity and bring it at par with international standards.
Similarly, he expressed that PFMA will fully utilize this facility to develop the local footwear industry to export high-quality shoes from Pakistan.
In his video address, The Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese praised PFMA for turning this project into reality.
“IPFTC’s state-of-the-art machinery will enable PFMA and its members to tackle every changing need of this industry. This cooperation will boost our conventional ties with Pakistan and help the local industry to explore better opportunities in international markets.”
Similarly, the IPFTC Consultant Mario Pucci expressed, “This facility is the outcome of four years of relentless efforts by both governments to forge strong business ties. Our cooperation will continue to thrive with further business opportunities.”
What are your views on this? Share with us in the comments below.
Likewise, the Ministry of Economic Development, Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Italian Embassy in Islamabad, Italian Trade Commission, Assomac, and NGO PISIE played a role in making the vision a reality.
