Italy agrees to include Bangladeshis in ‘Farm Workers Programme’
File Photo
DHAKA, Oct 12, 2020 (BSS) – Italy has agreed to include Bangladeshi national as expatriate manpower in their Farm Workers Programme responding to a request from Bangladesh.
“Good news. At our request, Italian government has finally agreed to include Bangladesh in their Seasonal and Non-Seasonal Workers programme,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told newsmen in a what’s app message tonight.
He said Italian government withdrew this privilege as Bangladeshi farm workers, instead of returning home after each season, never return home (and) thus violated the conditions of this programme.
This year, the foreign minister said when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met her counterpart in Rome, she requested him to include Bangladesh in their Farm Workers Programme.
“The Italian government honouring her request, granted this opportunity to Bangladesh nationals”, Momen said.
