Italy agrees to include Bangladeshis in ‘Farm Workers Programme’

Dhaka October 12, 10:11 PM UNB NEWS - UNB NEWSItaly has finally included Bangladesh in their "seasonal and non-seasonal workers programme" responding to a request from Dhaka."The Italian government earlier withdrew this privilege as Bangladeshi farm workers violated conditions of this programme by not returning home after each season," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told UNB on Monday.He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested her Italian counterpart to include Bangladesh in their seasonal and non-seasonal workers porogramme when they met in Rome this year.Honoouring her request, the Italian government granted this opportunity to Bangladeshi nationals, said the foreign minister. "It's a good news for Bangladesh," he said.