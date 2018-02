The recent murder and dismemberment of a teenage Italian girl is clearly the work of the Nigerian mafia, says a leading Italian criminologist, which has recently reached Italy and is quickly expanding.

“The Nigerian Mafia, the most ruthless mafia in the world, killed Pamela [Mastropietro]. Its sects are colonizing Italy and stealing business from the traditional mafia families,” said Alessandro Meluzzi, a prominent criminologist , surgeon and psychiatrist in a television interview this week.“What we have seen in the case of Pamela are the same methods the Nigerian mafia systematically employs in Nigeria and elsewhere,” Meluzzi said. “It is a routine to cut victims into pieces and, in some cases, to eat parts of their bodies.”Three Nigerian immigrants have been arrested in connection with the murder, which took place in the central Italian city of Macerata. Shortly after the murder,Later two more suspected accomplices were also arrested.Meluzzi said he was not surprised thatMeluzzi said. “In the Nigerian mafia, ritual cannibalism, is not an exception, but a rule. These are normal things for them,We should get used to these things: this is just the tip of an iceberg destined to grow larger.”The heart is considered “the choicest part, which animists believe infuses courage and long life, and is considered a sort of tonic,” he said.As Breitbart News has reported , a startling percentage of female Nigerian migrants into Italy wind up as prostitutes, whether by choice of coercion, and become virtual slaves of the Nigerian mafia.Currently, some 80 percent of Nigerian girls and women migrating to Italy end up in prostitution, a form of sexual slavery from which the girls and women have no recourse. Roughly half of the prostitutes working in Italy are Nigerians.Nigerian traffickers have exploited Europe’s migrant crisis to shuttle girls across the Mediterranean to Italy to force into prostitution. From 2014-2016, more than 12,000 Nigerian girls and young women arrived in Italy, and of these, some 9,400 wound up as sex workers.A large percentage of the young Nigerian women are recruited in Benin City, Nigeria’s “capital of illegal migration,” where local mafias coordinate the trafficking.