Italian president dissolves parliament ahead of election



Gavin Jones











Italian President Sergio Mattarella signs a decree to dissolve parliament at the Quirinale Presidential palace in Rome, Italy, December 28, 2017. Presidential Press Office/Handout via Reuters ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday dissolved parliament ahead of an election which is expected to produce a period of instability in the euro zone’s third largest economy.