[Updated] Italian Air Force MQ-9A Predator B Drone Allegedly Shot Down In Libya. Images Surface on Social Media.

Di Maio assures Al-Sarraj of Italy's support for GNA and political track

Sadly Italy supported the Tripoli radicals after the drone was shot down:Wed 06 May 2020Unless there were more incidents. I can't find any.The present government is continuing the policy of previous Italian regime that supported Tripoli. So I doubt Rome would be courageous enough to support Tobruk. Any changes would be gradual and a movement to impartiality, if Sisi could draw off support from the Tripoli warlords.