Italian greyhound belonging to gay couple in Paris catches monkeypox

Jul 19, 2022
61374417-0-image-a-59_1660492313329[1].jpg


  • The Parisian couple developed sores a week after having sex with other men
  • Their Italian greyhound also developed ulcerations and pustules on the stomach
  • Genetic sequencing showed the strain of the disease was an identical match
  • Doctor suggested the dog may have contracted the disease by licking lesions

A dog in Paris has caught monkeypox after sharing the bed with its gay owners who were infected with the disease.

The two Parisians developed symptoms at the beginning of June before they developed the lesions showing a monkeypox infection.

The two men aged 44 and 27, who live together in a non-monogamous relationship, developed sores a week after having sex with other men.

They went to the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris with their symptoms after twelve days — but there was one patient the doctors had forgotten about.

The disease is often spread through prolonged close contact with the monkeypox lesions
Their Italian greyhound had also developed ulcerations and pustules on its stomach.

A PCR test confirmed the canine had also come down with monkeypox, confirming the first case of a domestic pet contracting the virus.

Further genetic sequencing showed the strain of the disease was an identical match with the disease that had infected its owners.

The 44-year-old, a Latino, lived with HIV - according to The Lancet Journal - was in a 'non-exclusive' relationship with his partner, who was HIV negative.

The disease is often spread through prolonged close contact with the monkeypox lesions.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/14/dog-catches-monkeypox-sharing-owners-bed/
 
so the lgbtqrstuvwxyz shitheads were trying to turn their greyhoud into a homosexual as well.
 
