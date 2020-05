Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that Italy “is on the frontline, alongside the UN, to create the conditions for a permanent ceasefire and for the resumption of political dialogue in Libya.”In a video message published on the occasion of the World Day for Africa, Di Maio said that “geographical and historical factors push Italy to consider the Mediterranean and Africa as the primary reference points for Italian foreign policy”, noting that his country has chosen to invest strategically in the continent in recent years.“The African Union plays an important role in supporting the stability of the continent, while unfortunately many conflicts continue.”, Di Maio added.