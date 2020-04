Italian artist draws viral homage to the solidarity China has shown Italy

Giulia Carbonaro21:32, 21-Apr-2020 Cantone , an 18-year-old self-taught illustrator and comic artist based in Naples, Italy, says she was almost born with a pencil in her hand. Drawing is the way she expresses her feelings and any idea that comes to her mind - and recently she had one pressing thoughts."For days I tried to find a way to let the Italian medical staff know how much admiration and gratitude I feel towards them - but nothing," she wrote on her Instagram. "I thought about sending them some pizza or croissants, at least to one hospital, but the money to gather enough would have been too much, and doing it for one hospital only would have hurt me; so I thought of taking advantage of what I can do best, this time with a different style, to say 'thank you'."Cantone decided to show her gratitude and support in a drawing representing two healthcare workers, one dressed in the Italian flag and the other one in the Chinese flag, holding Italy (entirely a red-zone)."It was gratitude that motivated me," she told CGTN. "What I know is that there were many people - and they are still there - in the frontlines fighting for us against COVID-19, risking their life, many have already lost it."To her surprise, the drawing has then gone viral not only in Italy, but also in China. Wanting to thank all those fighting against COVID-19 in Italy, Cantone included the Chinese team of experts arrived in Italy on 12 March together with protective equipment and materials sent from China to help the European country as its own supplies dwindled."Thanks to all the medics, the nurses, the health workers and everyone who has donated in the fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to China for coming to our rescue when our strength was weakening, while the other European countries closed their border as if we were the virus ourselves," reads her post.Cantone's artwork was shared by international media and thousands of netizens. She was almost overwhelmed with the messages of appreciation and support she got as a response to her drawing. Chinese students started sending her DMs on Instagram to thank her and pass their appreciation to her and her family. One primary school student from Qingdao, China, even wrote her an old fashioned postcard (sent to the Italian Embassy in China because he didn't know her address), to which he attached a face mask and an invitation for Cantone to come visit Qingdao when travelling will be again allowed. "China and Italy keep watch and help each other," he writes. "After COVID-19, you are welcome to visit Qingdao. I'd like to be your guide.""I received a lot of support, a support that warmed my heart and came from anywhere, not only Italy and China," Cantone says. "They even asked me if the drawing was for sale! But unfortunately it isn't, it already has too big a sentimental value and can't be bought, it's a symbol of safety for everyone."Cantone's drawing is able to celebrate the acts of kindness and support we show each other every day, the endurance of the medical staff who are braving the virus, and the solidarity and gratitude that make the fight against the coronavirus a less heavy burden for everyone. For this reason, her drawing has been bringing a smile to people across the world."It might seem banal," she explains, "but I wanted to share a longing for positivity, brotherhood, and strength against a common, invisible enemy. We've always been countries united by sharing the same planet, but now we fight all together against the same enemy: there's no more 'Italy', 'Russia', 'France', 'China', we're all humans and we're all fighting, we all thanks those who are more exposed because of their desire to help... be they doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, cleaners, and so many more."