'It Will Cost China': White House Warns China Against Supporting Russia As Ukraine Invasion Looms

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
'It Will Cost China': White House Warns China Against Supporting Russia As Ukraine Invasion Looms​

"It'll cost China in the eyes of Europe and the world and that's something for them to assess"

 
_Nabil_

_Nabil_

Aug 22, 2021
'It Will Cost China': White House Warns China Against Supporting Russia As Ukraine Invasion Looms​

"It'll cost China in the eyes of Europe and the world and that's something for them to assess"

The only cost that China can face is deception from Putin not willing to go the hard way and occupy Ukraine, he isn't even helping the separatists.....
 
zectech

zectech

Aug 12, 2018
China supporting Russia would dearly cost China. If Europeans are callused/unfeeling towards Russian aggression. Then Europeans are supporting anti-China pro-Russia stooges for leaders in Le Pen, Salvini, trump, farage, wilders, etc. If Europe supports Russia, their leaders are the same as trump, anti-China. If Europeans are globalist neoliberal, they support the status quo of Europe and in China. Russia wants trump in 2025 and pro-Russia Europe, and that is bad for China.

So Russia is setting up a great fall for China in this Ukraine business.

The anti-Russia Europe benefits China. These are neo-lib peacenik, globalists. You don't want them turning into trumptards.
 

