Indian Army officer, three soldiers killed in LoC firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RajouriThe Indian Army said the firing took place around 12:15 pm in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, a resident of Maharashtra, died after suffering bullet injuries.(Handout photo)Updated: Dec 23, 2017 21:19 ISTBy Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu, Hindustan TimesA major and three soldiers were killed on Saturday and another was injured in what the army described as unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Jammu's Rajouri district.Defence spokesperson colonel NN Joshi described the firing as a ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country.A senior officer of the 16 Corps identified the victims as major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, lance naik Gurmail Singh, lance naik Kuldeep Singh and sepoy Pargat Singh.Chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is on a visit to Rajouri, paid tributes to the soldiers, conveying her sympathies to their families.India and Pakistan frequently accuse each other of violating a 2003 truce along the de-facto border between the countries, one of the most volatile military zones in the world.Earlier this week, junior home minister Hansraj Ahir informed the Lok Sabha that 881 ceasefire violations took place along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, killing at least 30 people including soldiers.Officials said Maj Ambadas, 32, was from Bhandara district of Maharashtra and is survived by his wife Avoli.Lance naik Gurmail Singh (34) is from Amritsar in Punjab and is survived by his wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter while sepoy Pargat Singh, (30) hailed from Karnal in Haryana. He is survived by his wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son.The army said it "retaliated strongly and effectively" on Pakistan army posts.Intelligence sources said the cross-border firing was preceded by an IED blast and militants firing on an Indian patrol."The incident took place in the Topa Barat Galla area of in Keri sector. It happened around 12.15 pm," a source said. The army, however, denied any IED blast.