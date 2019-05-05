What's new

It was a beautiful sky today here in Karachi

Syed1. said:
My beautiful Karachi, hope you see a day soon where you are freed from the slavery of Sindhi wadera kuttay
I firmly believe Karachiites themselves have left a open field.

I hope we grow more stronger and tougher from this.

Karachi was/is/will remain our home - our forefathers' home
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
I firmly believe Karachiites themselves have left a open field.

I hope we grow more stronger and tougher from this.

Karachi was/is/will remain our home - our forefathers' home
We are partially to blame and partially not to blame.

We let MQM hijack our just cause and turn it bloody which led to the actual demands/issues taking a back seat. The issues of Karachi still remain unanswered. No chance of Karachi youth to get government jobs, no facilities in the city, no crime control or development.

However now in hindsight MQM seems like a necessary evil. The establishment took MQM out of the scene but allowed the other evil of PPP to flourish unabated. The end result is just today there was news of Sindh opposition leader PTI's Haleem Adil Shiekh being held in jail for no reason and also tortured so much so that he had to be shifted to hospital. Today PPP goons also attacked GEO office in Karachi and Sindh police thrashed Samaa reporter in Sukkur.
 
