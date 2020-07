It used to take the Indian Army 14 days to reach LAC, now just a day: Ladakh Scouts

China is frustrated with India in Ladakh because a journey that used to take 16 to 18 days for the Indian Army to reach the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 1962 takes just a day today.

President of Ex-Services League Ladakh Region, Retired Subedar Major honorary Captain Sonam Murup while recalling his days in Ladakh Scouts Regiment of the Indian Army, told IANS that Indian defence is no longer what it used to be in 1962.