It takes actions, not words or letters, for Australia to repair China ties

Australian politicians have voiced multiple times recently trying to fix frayed ties with China. On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that Australia remained committed to "engaging with China." In late January, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said that he had written a "detailed letter setting out a strong willingness to engage with China" to his Chinese counterpart.But exactly how? This question remains unanswered.Canberra tossed out a seemingly simple suggestion to start afresh - reopening dialogue. The idea has been raised by Morrison since December. In January, he said "we are always open" to talks with China if there are no preconditions.Yu Lei, chief research fellow at the research center for Pacific island countries of Liaocheng University in East China's Shandong Province, told Global Times on Tuesday that. In other words,So when Tehan stressed he wrote a letter but received no reply, he was not sending a signal to China, but to Australians, telling them Canberra tried, and that it is Beijing who showed a cold shoulder.such as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who has been hyping the narrative that China is escalating "economic coercion" against Australia. The series of Australian politicians' rhetoric is aimed at portraying a fiction - China is bullying Australia - in an attempt to win support and sympathy at home and abroad.Morrison acknowledged on Monday that ties with China have evidently changed, suggesting both sides "adapt to these new realities." A simple translation of the sentence would be - Australia's antagonistic and confrontational stance on China has become a new normal and China better accept it. Is that Canberra's plan to fix ties?The reason for Australia pretending to extend an olive branch couldn't be more obvious - the US has a new president. Although observers generally think Washington will keep its hard-line approach toward Beijing for the moment, it is also believed the US won't behave as reckless as it did during Donald Trump's presidency.It is showing goodwill gestures to China to prepare a way out of the possible predicament.It is Australia that cut the line of communication with China. If it wants to resume talks, it should at least try harder to proactively connect the wires.