It seems like the eastern frontier stage is set - Attempts to encircle China is unfolding

The Americans have been making alot of movements in the philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan lately more so then ever which means the stage is being set hence with two camps China-North Korea-Russia and US-SK-Taiwan-Japan-Philippines.

The Americans working on laying an circlement around China they have been doing alot of activities in Philippines and wanting to house nukes in South Korea which is not far from the Russian and Chinese borders both the chinese and russians are extremely unhappy with the South Korean development US saying it will deploy nukes


US and South Korea agree key nuclear weapons deal

The declaration is an attempt to show support for Seoul and counter North Korea's nuclear threat.
The Americans are batshixt crazy they are actully doing this trying to encircle China. They are bold I give them that but goddamn it will be a reality wake up call for them once China snaps it is like a small fishing boat trying to surround a ship the size of titanic
 
