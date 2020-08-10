/ Register

It seems a small measure of sanity has returned to India

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by ZeEa5KPul, Aug 10, 2020 at 4:17 AM.

    China's incomparable strength has forced the Modi fascists to confront reality.
     
    Modi was branded as a "a gift to Pakistan" by our military generals when he came to power. The subsequent events have only proven us correct beyond imagination.


    Compared to 2013, pre-Modi, today:

    india significantly lost its soft-power image edge over Pakistan.

    Pakistan shattered indian regional security psychosis by humiliatingly defeating india in the brief military aerial-combat over Kashmir and establishing control over the Afghan end game. Pakistan firmly consolidated itself as a regional power of S. Asia, sharing the region with india. Everyone in the world agrees to it now openly. indian dreams of being the lone regional power of S. Asia are in tatters as we speak :lol:

    China established its unchallenged superiority over india by brazenly killing scores of indian soldiers, taking over indian territory, and forcing india to retreat without even firing a bullet

    Under Modi, indian assets in Pakistan were thoroughly exposed and defeated decisively....where MQM, TTP, and what not. Compared today's peaceful situation in Pak to 2013 (pre-modi)? Alhamdulillah!

    Modi has reduced india's stature in the region (S. Asia), exposed its military vulnerabilities, and helped Pakistan and China to consolidate their hold across S. Asia---even Bangladesh is in talks with Pakistan for normalization of relations.

    All modi has to show are customery "achievements" locally to gullible indian masses....Babri Masjid, Ram Mandir, 370 etc. Things that are utterly irrelevant in grand scheme of things and if anything, only further perpetuate instability in india. We all saw how their capital Delhi burned due to riots and killings :azn:
     
    Darpoke Indian militar no longer wants a war with China.

    RIP Cold Start, Two-Front War and Akhand Bharrat.
     
    Summed up pretty well. Exactly my thoughts.

    Pre Modi India was completely different. The damage that Modi and Co has done to India will have consequences for decades to come for India.
     
    Jayshanker and the MEA seriously is not getting the same memos as the rest of the Indian government.

    Jayshanker: China invaded us.
    Modi: Nobody invaded us.

    Couple of months later....
    Jayshanker: no really, China invaded us and occupies our land, Shukla was right.
    Modi: ...

    (Delete MEA website entry)

    Jayshanker: we can't beat them. Shukla was again right.

    Modi: ... (Which clown hired this guy??......oh wait)
     
    They are not on same page. Indian military and political elite both have different priorities. Military has been humiliated twice in the span of two years first at the hands of Pakistan in Kashmir, now earlier this year by Chinese just for political cover up of Modi's economical failure along with rising Hindu fascism, that is dividing the country internally.


    India is clueless at the minute. One day they ban TikTok, following day they talk about peace with China.

    China wants peace but won't vacate the territory captured. Can India do anything about it?? No. India wanted border dispute to be solved bilaterally, now tasting her own medicine.
     
    It was pure pleasure seeing this smug B*ST**D humiliated like this.
    Usually he's so full of himself, here he looks like something large was pulled out of his backside.
     
    Bad thing for China ... this means rational minds might be taking over. Beijing would much rather have "Supa Powa 2020" and "India can successfully fight a 2.5 front war with China and Pakistan" camp in charge lol. Would make life so much easier than these realists.
     
