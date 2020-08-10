It seems a small measure of sanity has returned to India

Compared to 2013, pre-Modi, today:

Modi was branded as a "a gift to Pakistan" by our military generals when he came to power. The subsequent events have only proven us correct beyond imagination.india significantly lost its soft-power image edge over Pakistan.Pakistan shattered indian regional security psychosis by humiliatingly defeating india in the brief military aerial-combat over Kashmir and establishing control over the Afghan end game. Pakistan firmly consolidated itself as a regional power of S. Asia, sharing the region with india. Everyone in the world agrees to it now openly. indian dreams of being the lone regional power of S. Asia are in tatters as we speakChina established its unchallenged superiority over india by brazenly killing scores of indian soldiers, taking over indian territory, and forcing india to retreat without even firing a bulletUnder Modi, indian assets in Pakistan were....where MQM, TTP, and what not. Compared today's peaceful situation in Pak to 2013 (pre-modi)? Alhamdulillah!Modi has reduced india's stature in the region (S. Asia), exposed its military vulnerabilities, and helped Pakistan and China to consolidate their hold across S. Asia---even Bangladesh is in talks with Pakistan for normalization of relations.All modi has to show are customery "achievements" locally to gullible indian masses....Babri Masjid, Ram Mandir, 370 etc. Things that are utterly irrelevant in grand scheme of things and if anything, only further perpetuate instability in india. We all saw how their capital Delhi burned due to riots and killings