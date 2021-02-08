IT Ministry And ISPR Collaborate to Revolutionize The Animation Industry of Pakistan
Posted 19 mins ago by ProPK Staff
Ministry of Information Technology & ISPR are collaborating for the development and promotion of the animation industry in Pakistan. Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque, Secretary IT & Telecom Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar were present at a meeting held regarding the aforementioned topic today in ISPR headquarters.
The global market of the animation industry is valued at $270 billion and expected to grow to $415 Billion by 2025. Pakistan has huge potential to become a part of this growing industry. Currently, Pakistani animators have limited access to the required infrastructure and professional training/courses. The animation industry can contribute significantly to the economy of Pakistan. It can generate job opportunities, bring foreign investment, and can help us prepare a trained workforce.
The animation industry is not just contributing to entertainment only but it has been vastly adopted in, education, healthcare, engineering, and defense. A collaborative effort will be made to promote animation in different segments of society for growth and prosperity.
In the context of enabling potential entrepreneurs in the field of animation, a dedicated Animation Incubation Centre has also been proposed in the chalked out plan. Short courses pertaining to animation, gaming, and designing will be introduced to train human resources in specialized fields. The collaboration between MolTT and ISPR will act as a tangible head start in promoting the animation industry of Pakistan.
