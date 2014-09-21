What's new

It may not be a bad idea for China to war with India to prevent US further military adventure

China has not shown its muscle for 30 years. Both Americans and Taiwanese look down on China's military power. US, Taiwan and some other US pawn countries dare to challenge China because China was too soft. The war will give US and Taiwan a warning. The world only respects power. Showing power sometimes is the best way of self defence.

War with India is better than war with US. China needs to give world a show case by beating India very hard.
 
China has not shown its muscle for 30 years. Both Americans and Taiwanese look down on China's military power. US, Taiwan and some other US pawn countries dare to challenge China because China was too soft. The war will give US and Taiwan a warning. The world only respects power. Showing power sometimes is the best way of self defence.

War with India is better than war with US. China needs to give world a show case by beating India very hard.
True mate ,if you guys don't do anything now then not just Taiwan and USA who will be looking down on China but everyone else too
 
China has not shown its muscle for 30 years. Both Americans and Taiwanese look down on China's military power. US, Taiwan and some other US pawn countries dare to challenge China because China was too soft. The war will give US and Taiwan a warning. The world only respects power. Showing power sometimes is the best way of self defence.

War with India is better than war with US. China needs to give world a show case by beating India very hard.
US does not look down on Chinese military anymore ... now they are being described as near peer competitor. As for Taiwan, their top general could not even identify the J-20 from multiple pictures. Besides, doesn't it play into China's favor to be underestimated rather than overestimated? IIRC, Sun Tzu said make your enemies believe you are weak when you are strong and vice versa.
True mate ,if you guys don't do anything now then not just Taiwan and USA who will be looking down on China but everyone else too
Yeah unfortunately no one cares about what India thinks.
 
Should ask someone to do the dirty job. For example support India Maoist, Tamil independence, Sikh Independence, NE Independence, Kashmir Independence.

India should be split apart.
 
The world only respects power. Showing power sometimes is the best way of self defence.
India = Late Qing. Their regime has lost the mandate of heaven from the coronavirus and mismanagement of economics. Their military is likely to collapse like the Beiyang Fleet.
 
US does not look down on Chinese military anymore ... now they are being described as near peer competitor. As for Taiwan, their top general could not even identify the J-20 from multiple pictures. Besides, doesn't it play into China's favor to be underestimated rather than overestimated? IIRC, Sun Tzu said make your enemies believe you are weak when you are strong and vice versa.

Yeah unfortunately no one cares about what India thinks.
Of course the world I mean Pakistan and NK care what China says
 
US does not look down on Chinese military anymore ... now they are being described as near peer competitor. As for Taiwan, their top general could not even identify the J-20 from multiple pictures. Besides, doesn't it play into China's favor to be underestimated rather than overestimated? IIRC, Sun Tzu said make your enemies believe you are weak when you are strong and vice versa.

Yeah unfortunately no one cares about what India thinks.
Keeping low profile would not favor China any more. The present situation is US has the motivation to start a war with China. Hiding your power only encourages US.

Politicians in Taiwan may know China's military capability. But ordinary Taiwanese are utterly brainwashed. More and more Taiwanese are pro independence because they don't believe China can do anything to them even if they do it.
 
The world only respects power.
Do you really think the world would respect China more if it annihilates India on the battlefield? They already take that for granted; in other words everyone expects a total Indian defeat. Galwan barely received any press coverage (indeed very few Americans even know about this) because the PLA performed exactly what everyone thought they would, which is the slap the hell out of the Indians. It's like a NBA player beating up on some street basketball player ... do you think that NBA player would garner any respect? I think not.
 
China will be doing a favor simply by splitting India into at least 20 pieces. Divided Hindu race is better. Go look at Sri Lanka, far better than India in terms of toilet and manners.

Also everyone in South Asia will thank you China for this. China remove a big bully.
 
Do you really think the world would respect China more if it annihilates India on the battlefield? They already take that for granted; in other words everyone expects a total Indian defeat. Galwan barely received any press coverage (indeed very few Americans even know about this) because the PLA performed exactly what everyone thought they would, which is the slap the hell out of the Indians. It's like a NBA player beating up on some street basketball player ... do you think that NBA player would garner any respect? I think not.
The fact is, only small part of elites know China's military capability. Unfortunately the dumb majorities is the decisive factor in the election game. The politicians will please them at any cost. How can China make the dumb majorities know China's power? A war will do.
 
China has not shown its muscle for 30 years. Both Americans and Taiwanese look down on China's military power. US, Taiwan and some other US pawn countries dare to challenge China because China was too soft. The war will give US and Taiwan a warning. The world only respects power. Showing power sometimes is the best way of self defence.

War with India is better than war with US. China needs to give world a show case by beating India very hard.
:enjoy:

Not just that, if you back off to status quo ante, imagine the shock Pakistani Twitter will get. Think about the Pakistanis!

Do you really think the world would respect China more if it annihilates India on the battlefield?
Duh! I am surprised this has to be said. Remember, you have to scare the chicken!
 
Do you really think the world would respect China more if it annihilates India on the battlefield? They already take that for granted; in other words everyone expects a total Indian defeat. Galwan barely received any press coverage (indeed very few Americans even know about this) because the PLA performed exactly what everyone thought they would, which is the slap the hell out of the Indians. It's like a NBA player beating up on some street basketball player ... do you think that NBA player would garner any respect? I think not.
Nobody respected the Soviet Union until they destroyed the Nazi German Wehrmacht.

Russia was seen as the sick man of Europe because of their absymal performance in WW1 and the Winter War against Finland.

Nazi Germany believed, much as India does, that "the entire rotting edifice would come down if we would but kick open the door".
 
China should prove itself.If China keeps peace forever, others will not believe you because of your love of peace and will suspect your lack of ability.

This does not help China win trust around it.Only when China proves its strength and is still willing to keep peace with friendly neighbors will it prove that China really loves peace.
 
