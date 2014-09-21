It may not be a bad idea for China to war with India to prevent US further military adventure

Do you really think the world would respect China more if it annihilates India on the battlefield? They already take that for granted; in other words everyone expects a total Indian defeat. Galwan barely received any press coverage (indeed very few Americans even know about this) because the PLA performed exactly what everyone thought they would, which is the slap the hell out of the Indians. It's like a NBA player beating up on some street basketball player ... do you think that NBA player would garner any respect? I think not.