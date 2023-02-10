'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered​

The problem of USA / China relationships is that China is ruled really by politicians, meanwhile USA is ruled by hidden bankers.



If you want to know what really think real powerful American ruling elite about China, you should read Soros articles and stop wasting time listening American politicians.



And Soros opinion about China is: He wants a Deng Xiaoping, he's not happy with Xi Jinping. He wants a submissive China as cheap labour factory.



Xi Jinping equivalent in USA is George Soros, it's not Joe Biden.

Joe Biden equivalent in China is the woman who clean Xi toilet.