What's new

IT & ITeS Exports Record a Massive 44% Growth in First 3 Months of FY21

Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,067
-16
13,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan’s IT industry has recorded yet another milestone with a stellar performance in export earnings growth.

The IT & IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged to US $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $264.187 million during the same period during FY 2019-20, according to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

On the directions of the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed to increasing IT exports and making special efforts in this regard.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that the government is taking all possible steps to ensure long term IT industry growth trajectory and to enhance IT industry exports.

He also lauded the IT sector for its contributions to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan’s IT industry has reached an important milestone in its journey and it has the potential to be the largest foreign exchange earner for Pakistan
propakistani.pk

IT & ITeS Exports Record a Massive 44% Growth in First 3 Months of FY21

Pakistan’s IT industry has recorded yet another milestone with a stellar performance in export earnings growth. The IT & IT-enabled
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
Kabira said:
have surged to US $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $264.187 million during the same period during FY 2019-20,
Click to expand...
Very low base to start of but growth is impressive.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top