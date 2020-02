Jackdaws said: ↑ Go read the Shimla Agreement. It only refers to the sanctity of the LoC. Not what happened within each controlled territory. Everytime a foreign country even offers to intervene we will happily show them the Shimla Agreement which was signed in return for captured Pak territory and captured Pakistani troops. Let's see your country try to unilaterally scrap it through their Foreign Ministry. Click to expand...

VIOLATED

VIOLATED

VIOLATED



That in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations they will refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of each other.

VIOLATED on several occasions, latest feb 26th.





That the pre-requisite for reconciliation, good neighbourliness and durable peace between them is a commitment by both the countries to peaceful co-existence, respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit; VIOLATED modi's speech on balushistan.

That the two countries are resolved to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. Pending the final settlement of any of the problems between the two countries, neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation and both shall prevent the organization, assistance or encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peaceful and harmonious relations;

VIOLATED, indias consistent refusal to unconditional talks.



There are many more..

The thing is any bilateral treaty gets overseeded by a UN charter and resolution.

Shimla enforcement is non existent between Pakistan and India today.

Lastly the world now acknowledges Kashmir is an issue that can escalate things to a nuclear winter and effect everyone so stop dreaming world won't interfere via UN and that you can cling on to a thing as mundane as shimla accord to get away with whatever you do in kashmir