It is time to defund and decommission India Military

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Reasons

1) India is naturally protected by sea on three sides and Mountains on the fourth side
2) India is so under developed and dirty that British left India even as Indians did not fight for Independence
3) India’s military expenditure was $72.9 billion for FY2020. That is a lot money that can be spent on education and healthcare
4) Indian military historical record is horrible. They have lost most of times. The return on investment is negative
 
