It is time for Pakistan to be assertive ala Erdogan...

Now is time for Pakistan to assert it's power and break anyone who dares to defy her interests. If Erdogan can do and sure as hell Pakistan can do it.. It is time for Pakistan to get out of it's shell..

Nobody will dare to cross Pakistan when it asserts herself not a single soul just from a stragetic and geo-political point of view
 
Pakistan should give a time-limit max 2-months if the situation doesn't settle and some government factions despite losing the battle try to hang onto life that is one Pakistan rolls in 100k forces and 500 fighter jets in collaboration with the Taliban to eliminate these in Kabul and in their other small pockets attempting to hang onto life in order to close the chapter in indefinitely...

There can only be one entity in Afghanistan and it all depends on peace for Pakistan's point of view.. They should give them 2 months max before putting an end to the demoralized ANA they won't want to face Pakistan and Taliban combined it will be to much majority will surrender flat-out and Taliban enters Kabul without hassle Afghanistan enters long lasting peace which is in Pakistan's interests.

But make no mistake Pakistan should roll in 100k forces with 500 fighter jets putting an end to the weak Kabul regime within weeks in a coalition with Taliban.. To end any form of separatism in the country as peace is in Pakistan's interest..

. The importance of Afghanistan couldn't be put into words for Pakistan
 
Big Tank said:
This kid reminds me of my childhood when I used to play too much Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 once it was released.
I am not a kid first of all.. I am grown individual. My brain functions well. But I have witnessed my fair share of cousin marriage kids around this board..

It is about staying ahead of time... This moves are crucial but it is not for today but for tomorrow.. All you are probably thinking about is what will my next salary in down-town Karachi be today but hey you or your kids may not be in Kararch come 40 years from now or hack there might not even be a Karachi.. This is why this is important
 
Titanium100 said:
Pakistan should give a time-limit max 2-months if the situation doesn't settle and some government factions despite losing the battle try to hang onto life that is one Pakistan rolls in 100k forces and 500 fighter jets in collaboration with the Taliban to eliminate these in Kabul and in their other small pockets attempting to hang onto life in order to close the chapter in indefinitely...

There can only be one entity in Afghanistan and it all depends on peace for Pakistan's point of view.. They should give them 2 months max before putting an end to the demoralized ANA they won't want to face Pakistan and Taliban combined it will be to much majority will surrender flat-out and Taliban enters Kabul without hassle Afghanistan enters long lasting peace which is in Pakistan's interests.

But make no mistake Pakistan should roll in 100k forces with 500 fighter jets putting an end to the weak Kabul regime within weeks in a coalition with Taliban.. To end any form of separatism in the country as peace is in Pakistan's interest..

. The importance of Afghanistan couldn't be put into words for Pakistan
One problem. Maybe several actually.

1) Pakistan doesn't have 500 combat jets.

2) have you seen what's happening in Afghanistan? The Afghan govt is losing more and more control over the country.

3) we can make a pact with the IEA once they gain control of the govt (which is inevitable let's be honest) to hunt down and kill/arrest all these anti pak terrorists.
 
Huffal said:
One problem. Maybe several actually.

1) Pakistan doesn't have 500 combat jets.

2) have you seen what's happening in Afghanistan? The Afghan govt is losing more and more control over the country.

3) we can make a pact with the IEA once they gain control of the govt (which is inevitable let's be honest) to hunt down and kill/arrest all these anti pak terrorists.
1)You are wrong here.. According to Wikipedia Pakistan has to be precise 557 combat jets
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Air_Force

2) I know the Afghan government is losing but my measures were if another Northern Alliance emerges or some factions within the government despite weak started to hold on a portion this is what Pakistan will put and end to immediately because it doesn't what to wait around for the re-construction to begin immediately.

3. Exactly making a pact with IEA is key to eliminate these elements
 
Titanium100 said:
Now is time for Pakistan to assert it's power and break anyone who dares to defy her interests. If Erdogan can do and sure as hell Pakistan can do it.. It is time for Pakistan to get out of it's shell..
The goal was different... Turkey created a buffer zone, whereas you want here to capture an entire country by a 3rd party. For comparison, you need to standardise the aim/goal.
 
Titanium100 said:
1)You are wrong here.. According to Wikipedia Pakistan has to be precise 557 combat jets
source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistan_Air_Force

2) I know the Afghan government is losing but my measures were if another Northern Alliance emerges or some factions within the government despite weak started to hold on a portion this is what Pakistan will put and end to immediately because it doesn't what to wait around for the re-construction to begin immediately.

3. Exactly making a pact with IEA is key to eliminate these elements
1) where? It just says approx 1400 aircraft. The combat aircraft comes to 395 combat aircraft

F16 - 75
Jf17 - 135
Mirage III - 56
Mirage V - 69
F7PG - 60.
=========
395

2) if the NA wants to try an attack on Pakistan we need not overkill with our airforce and 100k army. Our fc can kick their butt.
 
Goenitz said:
The goal was different... Turkey created a buffer zone, whereas you want here to capture an entire country. For comparison, you need to standardise the aim/goal.
No you are helping the real government of IEA to put down separatists in ANA.. Egypt was willing to deploy 100k forces to topple Libyan interntionally recognized government and were supporting a non-recognized warlord.

You see what I mean the ANA is fair game for Pakistan.. Give it some time Taliban will anyways take it over naturally or give IEA air-support with Drones and fighter jets air strikes.. To hasten the conclusion

Huffal said:
1) where? It just says approx 1400 aircraft. The combat aircraft comes to 395 combat aircraft

F16 - 75
Jf17 - 135
Mirage III - 56
Mirage V - 69
F7PG - 60.
=========
395

2) if the NA wants to try an attack on Pakistan we need not overkill with our airforce and 100k army. Our fc can kick their butt.
You looking at active but you should look at total.. Pakistan has restored another 150 combat jets.. 557 as I said..


TypeOriginClassRoleIntroducedIn serviceTotalNotes|-
Combat Aircraft
General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon
United States of America		JetMultirole19837585[93]F-16AM Block 15 (27)
F-16BM Block 15 (17)
F-16A Block 15ADF (9)
F-16B Block 15ADF (4)
F-16C Block 52+ (12)
F-16D Block 52+ (6)
CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan
China		JetMultirole2007135138[94]JF-17A Block 1 (50)
JF-17A Block 2 (62)
JF-17B Block 2 (26)
JF-17A Block 3 (50) (on order)
Dassault Mirage III
France		JetMultirole196856135Several variants, typically with extensive upgrades.[95][96] All Mirage IIIs are planned to be replaced by JF-17s by 2030.
Dassault Mirage 5
France		JetAttack, Reconnaissance197069139Several variants, typically with extensive upgrades.[95][96] All Mirage 5s are planned to be replaced by JF-17s by 2030.
F-7PG Skybolt
China		JetInterceptor20026060[97]
 
