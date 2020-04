Hi,



It is about time for another blame game---. Last time the world saw middle east decimated by that little vial of a glass tube that Gen Collin Powell waved in the UN assembly forum---.



This time it would be Pres. Trump waving a tube that is supposedly of COVID 19 made in Wuhan China---.



The stage is being prepped and setup for the disclosure and the proof is being gathered by any mean possible---.



The US has fixated its sights on china---. Virus has created devastation in the USA as it has in many other nations---.



The world is being readied for another conflict---. Supposed proof is being gathered and will be put together in way that all fingers would be pointing towards Wuhan---.



Terrible times ahead for the world---.

