It is the economy, stupid

As the newly imported government celebrates the hijack, after the euphoria subsides, it's likely in for a rude awakening.



Pakistan's newly imported government is facing the daunting task of managing a stuttering economy with huge deficits. The opposition has always criticised Imran Khan for accepting IMF loans. Yet, the first thing the newly imported government has done after taking charge is to announce the restart of talks with IMF i.e. hinting at more IMF loans. So much for the IMF criticism aimed at Imran Khan. What the IMF talks also reveal is that the US won't pump money into the Pakistani economy as suggested earlier. The US will most likely and solely approve IMF loans. In other words, Pakistani debt is about to grow manifold. Especially under PML-N leadership which is well-known for accepting burgeoning loans.



Showbaz won't be spared from worldwide economic challenges either. An increase in risks to external stability, heightened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as local political uncertainty are realities of the day. Currently, Nawaz Sharif's lackey Miftah Ismail has already remarked that Imran Khan is leaving an economic mess behind. Fully knowing that Imran Khan himself inherited a terrible economic malaise left by PML-N. Even as the imported government takes charge the rupee has plunged to record lows. As the US dollar continues to soar, a massive economic meltdown is staring the country in the face.



Showbaz and his COAS have an eager fetish for improving relations with India. Despite fully knowing that Hindustan is currently being ruled by an RSS butcher. Are Showbaz and Bajwa on the path of sacrificing Kashmir cause in exchange for trade with Modi's Hindustan? Is this the nefarious deal that PML-N and Bajwa have signed behind closed doors with the US/India?



The only plus that I can assume is the willingness of Showbaz to further enhance and speed up CPEC projects between China and Pakistan. That is merely a small ray.