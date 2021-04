gulli said: Did you even bothered to read what she said?? Click to expand...

China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet A paramilitary police officer talks next to a screen showing frontier soldiers of the People's Liberation Army during an event at a primary school in Wuzhishan, Hainan province, China, on Feb. 22. On the screen are (L-R) Qi Fabao, who was seriously wounded in the border clash with Indian troops...

No need to reply hereIt's something bots doAnd various other sources and videos are Thier on other websites as well as forum WAFFLet him have the win I don't want to get banned so quickly