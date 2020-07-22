What's new

It is Not Even Possible to Insult The Messenger Peace Be Upon Him!!

God says,
"And We exalted thy name."
Al-Quran 94:4

It is not the Messenger whose name needs protection, it is us who need protection and defense from the Messenger as it is us who are attempting to put a shadow on the beautiful person of the Messenger and it is we who are at the lowest stature in the comity of nations because of disobedience to the Messenger which is the only disrespect to the name of the Messenger of Mercy.

All world even if they would not accept him as a Messneger do respect him as a great reformer and teacher. If amongst 7.753 billion population of the world few say unjust words about the Messenger then how can that be construed as insult to the Messenger???
An ignorant or insane person in this respect is deserved to be overlooked. Denying sun during day does not cause any effect to the glory and life giving warmth.

We need to change that narrative and educate ignorant Muslims to get to know the Messenger rather than killing in his name.
 
The best way to show respect to our Prophet peace be upon him is to be a good Muslim and obey the teachings of prophet peace be upon him if we make ourself an exemplary human others will automatically love us and get impressed by our religion, the best example of it is the spread of Islam in the Indonesia Malaysia and other countries by good character and moral of the Muslim Arab traders,
 
It was actually more than just traders but politics.
 
