'It is not an inherently stable situation': NASA advisers say SpaceX rocket technology could put lives at risk

NASA say plans to have people on board during rocket fuelling is unsafe

SpaceX cools their fuel to nearly freezing temperatures and wants it loaded fast

In 2016 a fault with the fuel caused a massive explosion on fuelling deck

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, says there are protocols to keep astronauts safe