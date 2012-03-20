It is essential to transform Karachi into a safe city, says governor Imran Ismail

July 31, 2021Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that it is essential to transform Karachi into a Safe City and the use of modern technology could ensure protection of the lives of citizens.The governor stated this on Friday while talking to journalist after meeting the bereaved parents whose minor daughter, Maham, was raped before being murdered. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Khurrum Sher Zaman was also present on the occasion.Ismail said the government did not have the resources to deploy a policeman for protecting each of the citizen in the city. He said the brutal murder of the innocent minor girl had spread terror and harassed the concerned residents of the locality and the bereaved family members. He said that the state was under obligation to end the environment of terror and harassment. The police had promptly come into action after the sorrowful incident and the main suspect of the case had also been arrested.He said that a law would be adopted to introduce death sentence for the criminal elements involved in committing sexual violence against children. He said that such criminal elements should be executed in a humiliating manner.The Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had become personally aggrieved due to the tragic murder of Maham and all the culprits behind the tragedy would soon be brought to book at the earliest. He said that there was no bigger tragedy or oppression than subjecting a minor girl to sexual violence, then murdering the victim, and dumping her body and no act could compensate this brutal oppression.