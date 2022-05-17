What's new

It is better to go to Afghanistan than to stay with the present government, KP CM Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that he does not like to see the face of imported Prime Minister. At present there is a government of International Selected Imported people in the country. What would Bilwal do for us.

He further said, "If these people would have to rule us than it is better we should move to Afghanistan at least we will be able to survive there."

Mahmood Khan said that there is a government of internationally selected people in the country, they do not have any authority regarding the price of oil, they woud follow American orders.

He said that people are with Imran Khan, I do not like to see the face of imported Prime Minister, did not participate in the National Task Force on Polio Eradication, I can not work-along with this central government.

The Chief Minister KP said that elections would be held soon in the province and Imran Khan would become the Prime Minister again with a two-thirds majority. He said that if Bilawal will rule for us in the country, it is better that we go to Afghanistan, at least we will be able to live in Afghanistan.

موجودہ حکومت کے ساتھ رہنے سے بہتر ہے ہم افغانستان چلے جائیں، محمود خان

محمود خان کا کہنا تھا کہ ملک میں انٹرنیشنل سلیکٹیڈ امپورٹیڈ کی حکومت ہے ان کے پاس آئل کی قیمت کےحوالےسے اختیارات نہیں یہ امریکی احکامات پر عمل کرتے ہیں۔
Will KP Chief Minister will not accept Polio Immunisation from federal government and make kids lives in danger in the province??
 
The Afghans hate us(Pakistanis) so I doubt if they would even allow you in…..when you need them, they won’t help you.

Maybe try Somalia or Sudan??
Or your favourite USA? Beg them for green cards….shayad 1-2 mil jain apki family ko
 

