It is better to go to Afghanistan than to stay with the present government, KP CM Mahmood Khan

موجودہ حکومت کے ساتھ رہنے سے بہتر ہے ہم افغانستان چلے جائیں، محمود خان محمود خان کا کہنا تھا کہ ملک میں انٹرنیشنل سلیکٹیڈ امپورٹیڈ کی حکومت ہے ان کے پاس آئل کی قیمت کےحوالےسے اختیارات نہیں یہ امریکی احکامات پر عمل کرتے ہیں۔

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that he does not like to see the face of imported Prime Minister. At present there is a government of International Selected Imported people in the country. What would Bilwal do for us.He further said, "If these people would have to rule us than it is better we should move toat least we will be able to survive there."Mahmood Khan said that there is a government of internationally selected people in the country, they do not have any authority regarding the price of oil, they woud follow American orders.He said that people are with Imran Khan, I do not like to see the face of imported Prime Minister,, I can not work-along with this central government.The Chief Minister KP said that elections would be held soon in the province and Imran Khan would become the Prime Minister again with a two-thirds majority. He said that if Bilawal will rule for us in the country, it is better that we go to Afghanistan, at least we will be able to live in Afghanistan.Will KP Chief Minister will not accept Polio Immunisation from federal government and make kids lives in danger in the province??