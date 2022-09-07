It is a matter of deep regret if the lady judge and the judiciary have been offended: Imran Khan's reply in the High Court

SecularNationalist said: No need to say sorry. She has done wrong by bringing disrespect to all judiciary. No judge is above the law. Click to expand...

saying sorry is a decent and civilised thing to do. this response is to that position and the person. regardless of her judgements.there are civilised alternatives to express disagreements and displeasure.if one criticises political opponents of bad manners , intimidation and use of foul language then such behaviour must be avoided.although late but good step.again, the apology is to the position of justice not just an individual.it doesn't take long to become a complete banana state. although we are almost 98% banana lol.