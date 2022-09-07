What's new

It is a matter of deep regret if the lady judge and the judiciary have been offended: Imran Khan's reply in the High Court

1662543377898.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567404875230625794
 
SecularNationalist said:
No need to say sorry. She has done wrong by bringing disrespect to all judiciary. No judge is above the law.
saying sorry is a decent and civilised thing to do. this response is to that position and the person. regardless of her judgements.
there are civilised alternatives to express disagreements and displeasure.

if one criticises political opponents of bad manners , intimidation and use of foul language then such behaviour must be avoided.


although late but good step.

again, the apology is to the position of justice not just an individual.


it doesn't take long to become a complete banana state. although we are almost 98% banana lol.
 
SecularNationalist said:
No need to say sorry. She has done wrong by bringing disrespect to all judiciary. No judge is above the law.
I think IK did the right thing. PDM was going to make mountain out of a mole hill and IK just rubbished all their chances. IK can still take that lady judge to the court in Shebaz Gill’s torture case.
 

