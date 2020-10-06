What's new

IT - Information Security (Knowledge Share)

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,193
-24
1,187
Country
India
Location
India
Hi All,

Just wanted to ask, I have been working on various IT security Tools and having expertise in few Tools:

Antivirus Management - Crowdstrike, Symantec, Sophos, And Carbon Black. Threat Hunting is my specialty.
Email Security - Mimecast Email security, Fortimail, Symantec email security and Proofpoint.
WAF - Imperva
Okta - Identity management
Lockout (MDM) - Mobile Management
SIEM - HP Arcsight
Proxy Management - Websense, Etc.

Please let me know, How many are working in IT and IT Security, because sometimes we can share the knowledge and help to each others. Also, can discuss the latest threats...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
US, Bangladesh share common Indo-Pacific vision: Joint statement
Replies
2
Views
250
mb444
mb444
Valar.
Pakistan needs a knowledge-driven economy, says Prof Atta-ur-Rahman
Replies
6
Views
467
Zulfiqar
Zulfiqar
D
British expert: The Chinese are looking to steal corona vaccine research
Replies
8
Views
538
SuperStar20
SuperStar20
The SC
Dr Farouk El-Baz NASA space scientist and geologist speaks to «Al-Jundi Journal» :UAE Super speed country
Replies
0
Views
146
The SC
The SC
Nan Yang
US government is using Google as a mass surveillance tool and user data requests have increased by 5
Replies
1
Views
446
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom