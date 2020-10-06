IT - Information Security (Knowledge Share)

Raj-Hindustani
Hi All,
Just wanted to ask, I have been working on various IT security Tools and having expertise in few Tools:
Antivirus Management - Crowdstrike, Symantec, Sophos, And Carbon Black. Threat Hunting is my specialty.
Email Security - Mimecast Email security, Fortimail, Symantec email security and Proofpoint.
WAF - Imperva
Okta - Identity management
Lockout (MDM) - Mobile Management
SIEM - HP Arcsight
Proxy Management - Websense, Etc.
Please let me know, How many are working in IT and IT Security, because sometimes we can share the knowledge and help to each others. Also, can discuss the latest threats...
