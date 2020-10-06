IT - Information Security (Knowledge Share)

Hi All,



Just wanted to ask, I have been working on various IT security Tools and having expertise in few Tools:



Antivirus Management - Crowdstrike, Symantec, Sophos, And Carbon Black. Threat Hunting is my specialty.

Email Security - Mimecast Email security, Fortimail, Symantec email security and Proofpoint.

WAF - Imperva

Okta - Identity management

Lockout (MDM) - Mobile Management

SIEM - HP Arcsight

Proxy Management - Websense, Etc.



Please let me know, How many are working in IT and IT Security, because sometimes we can share the knowledge and help to each others. Also, can discuss the latest threats...