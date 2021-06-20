What's new

It has started..Afghan refugees flooding into Iran and Turkey.

They will cross into Pakistan also...People scared of war will go anywhere that is safe and has no war..
Pakistan should not let them cross the border, we already have too many Afghans living in refugee camp, they will bring nothing but destruction, also there TTP will be strengthened if the refugees are allowed to cross border
 
Pakistan should not let them cross the border, we already have too many Afghans living in refugee camp, they will bring nothing but destruction, also there TTP will be strengthened if the refugees are allowed to cross border
It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....
 
It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....
Afghanis have memory of a goldfish.
 
It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....
We will not be allowing any Afghans inside our country they will be provided camps inside Afghan territory, if needed, Just like the Iranians did...
 
What the hell are immigration officials doing? How can thousands of refugees just come in like that during a GLOBAL pandemic with the Indian delta variant on a rampage?
 
