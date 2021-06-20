It has started..Afghan refugees flooding into Iran and Turkey.

aryobarzan
Count on it buddy. things are better in Pakistan obviously people are going to try to go to a safer placeAs long as they are not crossing border into Pakistan, I am okay with it. They should move to Europe.
They will cross into Pakistan also...People scared of war will go anywhere that is safe and has no war..As long as they are not crossing border into Pakistan, I am okay with it. They should move to Europe.
Pakistan should not let them cross the border, we already have too many Afghans living in refugee camp, they will bring nothing but destruction, also there TTP will be strengthened if the refugees are allowed to cross borderThey will cross into Pakistan also...People scared of war will go anywhere that is safe and has no war..
It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....Pakistan should not let them cross the border, we already have too many Afghans living in refugee camp, they will bring nothing but destruction, also there TTP will be strengthened if the refugees are allowed to cross border
Afghanis have memory of a goldfish.It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....
We will not be allowing any Afghans inside our country they will be provided camps inside Afghan territory, if needed, Just like the Iranians did...It is tough call I know..in one hand morality and helping your fellow man in need will clash with a States need to secure her own population first...I personally will let them in...remember one will never forget an act of friendship offered ....