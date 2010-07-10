It getting confusing that only AML bill matters and rest of progress does not in FATF upcoming meeting.
Pakistan has passed 9 to 10 legislation to compliance with FATF and working on 13 points to fully complete.
If God forbid that AML some how gets stuck and do not get pass at the deadline than Pakistan major progress will not matter and other progress will also not matter?
I seriously do not understand this thing.
