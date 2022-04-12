What's new

IT firm Ideas2IT gifts 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to employees

"IT firm Ideas2IT gifts 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to employees​

Cars were given to those who completed five years and above and not based on the roles​

After Chennai-based Kissflow gifted brand new BMW cars to five of its top management staff, the Silicon Valley-based IT company Ideas2IT, which has a delivery centre in the city, gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees, in recognition of their contributions to the company’s success. The cars range from S-Cross to Baleno and total cost to the company is around ₹15 crore."

I chose the wrong line.
 

