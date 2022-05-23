What's new

IT exports to touch $5bn mark in next fiscal year, says Aminul Haq

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,061
4
2,182
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq has said that Pakistan’s IT exports would touch $3 billion mark in the current year while $5bn target was fixed for the next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of a National Incubation Centre (NIC) here on Saturday evening, he said an investment target of Rs600m was fixed for the IT sector which had attracted $75m investment in fiscal 2019-20.

Pointing out that IT exports were increasing rapidly, he said that in 2019-20, they stood at $1.4bn which would rise in 2021-22.

He added that around 47.4pc increase was recorded in IT exports and by June 30, $3bn mark would be touched. That figure would touch $5bn mark next year, he added.

He said the IT ministry was striving hard to improve quality of internet and Rs60bn had been spent in that sector in the past three years.

He said a silent revolution would be seen by next year in internet connectivity. He said work in rural areas for ensuring internet connectivity was under way and an investment of Rs12.4bn was made there for the purpose.

He said the sixth NIC would be set up in Hyderabad for which Rs613m had been earmarked and it would be completed by July 19 this year. That centre would focus agriculture, textile, livestock and education sectors, he added.

He said that after completion of the project, children from Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Tandojam and Jamshoro would learn technological advancement. He called for ensuring participation of young girls and women in the NIC Hyderabad.

Published in Dawn, May 23rd, 2022
www.dawn.com

IT exports to touch $5bn mark in next fiscal year, says Aminul Haq

Reveals around 47.4pc increase recorded in IT exports and by June 30, $3bn mark would be touched.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Pakistan’s IT exports will reach $50bn in next few years: PM Imran
Replies
8
Views
669
WinterFangs
W
H
PM’s industrial package to attract $3bn to $5bn investment: BMP
Replies
0
Views
250
hydrabadi_arab
H
AZADPAKISTAN2009
IT exports surged by 39% in July-October
Replies
2
Views
380
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan's trade deficit touches $32 billion in 8 month
Replies
0
Views
291
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
Zibago
IMF dictates fiscal policies to Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom