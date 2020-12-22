What's new

IT exports surged by 39% in July-October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said exports of Information Technology (IT) services witnessed a marked increase during first four months of current fiscal year (July to October).

“For the first time in the history of the country, IT exports touched 830 million dollars mark during the period of July to October,” he said in a tweet while drawing comparison with the total exports in corresponding period of last year.
1637504854384.png




The IT exports were $596 million during the same period of last financial year, he added.

He said in October of this year, the IT exports stood at $195 million and were 29 per cent higher than the same month of last year.
 
