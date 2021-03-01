Istanbul-Islamabad freight train is likely to resume operations on March 4 after 9 years



Khalid Hasnain

Published March 1, 2021 Published March 1, 2021

Updated about 11 hours ago





The Istanbul-Islamabad freight train is likely to resume operations on March 4, connecting goods train business of three countries —Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. — White Star/File ​

LAHORE: After a gap of nine years or so, the Istanbul-Islamabad freight train is likely to resume operations on March 4, connecting goods train business of three countries —Turkey, Iran and Pakistan . ​