“Istanbul is the new cool” claims Turkey's Ministry of Tourism and Culture, though not everyone agrees

No city in the world to compare with ISTANBUL for History , Culture and heritage.
( Istanbul is rich in cultural heritage from its history as a Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman capital )


Also ISTANBUL is megacity and Istanbul has benefited from Turkey’s vibrant economy

-- one of the fastest growing in the World
-- one of its major challenges is dealing with the consequences of that growth, developing the infrastructure to accommodate its new residents while retaining access to green space, water resources and a high quality of life

Modern ISTANBUL is important part of the city’s infrastructure development
( unique Airports , Hospitals ,Skyscrapers , Ports , Stadiums , Highways , High-speed railways , Subway , Tunnels , Bridges , etc )
 
