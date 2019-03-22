Istanbul Armenian MP: China developed 3 times more in 10 years and passed Turkey

More importantly though, nominal gdp per capital is a better measure of development and productivity. Nominal gdp per capita determines whether a country is classified as a high-, middle- or low-income country. A decade ago, Turkey seemed poised to escape the 'middle income trap' and ascend the ranks of the high income countries. Now that's gone up in flames.



What went wrong? A decade of neglect for economic development. And in its place, a diversion of all political and economic energy towards supporting dubious "Islamic" causes around the world, especially those connected with terrorism and extremism, most egregiously in Syria.