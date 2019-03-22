beijingwalker
Istanbul Armenian MP: China developed 3 times more in 10 years and passed Turkey
09:36, 22.03.2019
Region:World News, Turkey
Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP from Turkey’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), made a post on Twitter about the country’s economy.
“In the case when the annual average income per capita in China was 3,407 [US] dollars in 2008, today it is 9,865 dollars,” Paylan wrote. “In the case when the annual average per capita income in Turkey was 10,938 dollars in 2008, today it is 9,630 dollars.
“The Chinese have passed us [Turkey], too.
“From where to where!”
https://news.am/eng/news/502604.html
