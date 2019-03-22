What's new

Istanbul Armenian MP: China developed 3 times more in 10 years and passed Turkey

Istanbul Armenian MP: China developed 3 times more in 10 years and passed Turkey
Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP from Turkey’s opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), made a post on Twitter about the country’s economy.

“In the case when the annual average income per capita in China was 3,407 [US] dollars in 2008, today it is 9,865 dollars,” Paylan wrote. “In the case when the annual average per capita income in Turkey was 10,938 dollars in 2008, today it is 9,630 dollars.

“The Chinese have passed us [Turkey], too.

“From where to where!”

https://news.am/eng/news/502604.html
 
We dont need to hear this dudes two cent opinion.

He is also a useless politicians and helps the pkk bastards while whining that he is Armenian
 
If they don't get rid of that mad Endogan guy, in next 5-10 years Turkey's per capita GDP might go down to 5000 dollars and being overtaken by Indians.
 
Nein said:
We dont need to hear this dudes two cent opinion.

He is also a useless politicians and helps the pkk bastards while whining that he is Armenian
He is just posting facts, such as the fact that Chinese GDP per capita just surpassed that of Turkey, because for the past decade, Turkey has been focusing on a pro-terrorism and pro-ISIS foreign policy and neglecting economic development.
 
UKBengali said:
Dude...


PPP is a better indicator of living standards:

https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2018/02/weodata/weorept.aspx?sy=2008&ey=2018&scsm=1&ssd=1&sort=country&ds=.&br=1&pr1.x=60&pr1.y=12&c=924,186&s=PPPPC&grp=0&a=

Currency fluctuation is normal and in time it will readjust.

Turkey is doing just fine.
In PPP China has long passed US and stays as the world number one economy for years, do you believe now China is world number one economy by a big margin? Doesn't feel like it. Almost all countries still believe US the biggest and China the second biggest.
 
beijingwalker said:
In PPP China has long passed US and stays as the world number one economy for years, do you believe now China is world number one economy by a big margin? Doesn't feel like it. Almost all countries still believe US the biggest and China the second biggest.
They are selective on data to serve their agenda. Some just cant accept China ever better everyday and wants to live in denial mode.
 
UKBengali said:
Dude...

PPP is a better indicator of living standards:

https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/weo/2018/02/weodata/weorept.aspx?sy=2008&ey=2018&scsm=1&ssd=1&sort=country&ds=.&br=1&pr1.x=60&pr1.y=12&c=924,186&s=PPPPC&grp=0&a=

Currency fluctuation is normal and in time it will readjust.

Turkey is doing just fine.
More importantly though, nominal gdp per capital is a better measure of development and productivity. Nominal gdp per capita determines whether a country is classified as a high-, middle- or low-income country. A decade ago, Turkey seemed poised to escape the 'middle income trap' and ascend the ranks of the high income countries. Now that's gone up in flames.

What went wrong? A decade of neglect for economic development. And in its place, a diversion of all political and economic energy towards supporting dubious "Islamic" causes around the world, especially those connected with terrorism and extremism, most egregiously in Syria.
 
Raphael said:
More importantly though, nominal gdp per capital is a better measure of development and productivity. Nominal gdp per capita determines whether a country is classified as a high-, middle- or low-income country. A decade ago, Turkey seemed poised to escape the 'middle income trap' and ascend the ranks of the high income countries. Now that's gone up in flames.

What went wrong? A decade of neglect for economic development. And in its place, a diversion of all political and economic energy towards supporting dubious "Islamic" causes around the world, especially those connected with terrorism and extremism, most egregiously in Syria.
The biggest threat to turkey is blind nationalism as display by some members here.

Cant start bragging when time is not even ripe yet. Thinking they are better than US and start poking into everybody business. Its does not take a genuis to known Turkey is declining due to self shooting policy.
 
beijingwalker said:
In PPP China has long passed US and stays as the world number one economy for years, do you believe now China is world number one economy by a big margin? Doesn't feel like it. Almost all countries still believe US the biggest and China the second biggest.
Yes, China is the richest country in the world when price adjustments are factored in.

Turkey is just going through a phase where it's currency is massively devalued compared to it's actual living standards. This has happened before with the likes of South Korea.

If you look at it's military tech, it is doing just fine as it has sold corvettes and attack helicopters to Pakistan and tanks to Qatar. That is a very good indication that it's economy is quite healthy.
 
UKBengali said:
Yes, China is the richest country in the world when price adjustments are factored in.

If you look at it's military tech, it is doing just fine as it has sold corvettes and attack helicopters to Pakistan and tanks to Qatar. That is a very good indication that it's economy is quite healthy
Thank you but we are not, US is still the biggest economy in the world, we Chinese can't deny common sense. Military is never a good indicator for a country's economy, otherwise nuclear armed North Korea can be a better country than Germany and Japan and dont forget what broke the once all powerful USSR.
 
beijingwalker said:
Thank you but we are not, US is still the biggest economy in the world, we Chinese can't deny common sense. Military is never a good indicator for a country's economy, otherwise nuclear armed North Korea can be a better country than Germany and Japan and dont forget what broke the once all powerful USSR.
No need to be modest.:-)

China is the richest country in the world in terms of GDP when adjusted for price levels. US still has far higher accumulated wealth though than China.

N Korea is not a good example as it's military tech is pretty low. Both Pakistan and Qatar only buy top of the line weapons these days and they have both given ringing endorsements to Turkish military technology.

Unlike USSR, Turkey is producing cutting-edge tech by only spending 2% of GDP on defence - USSR was at around 12-14% of GDP.
 
UKBengali said:
If you look at it's military tech, it is doing just fine as it has sold corvettes and attack helicopters to Pakistan and tanks to Qatar. That is a very good indication that it's economy is quite healthy.
Really?
Turkey basically does the reassembly works by using key components from Europe and USA, just like gunship, tank, corvette, and so on.
 
UKBengali said:
Yes, China is the richest country in the world when price adjustments are factored in.

Turkey is just going through a phase where it's currency is massively devalued compared to it's actual living standards. This has happened before with the likes of South Korea.

If you look at it's military tech, it is doing just fine as it has sold corvettes and attack helicopters to Pakistan and tanks to Qatar. That is a very good indication that it's economy is quite healthy.
LOL.. Selling military hardware is a good indication is sign of good economy? I guess Russian must be doing very well for its economy?

Turkey to qatar and pakistan military deal is more of politics rather than based on merit of the hardware. And the amount is hardly worth mentioning.
 
