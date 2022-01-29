​

Istanbul Airport has been selected as "Europe's Best"​

Istanbul Airport has been selected as Istanbul Airport was deemed worthy of the

​

ACI EUROPE reveals Best Airport Award winners for 2021​

ACI EUROPE reveals Best Airport Award winners for 2021 Institutional stakeholders voted on best airports in Europe, including airport leaders in sustainability, digitalisation and passenger experience Geneva: ACI EUROPE announced the Best Airport Awards winners yesterday during the Conference Dinner of the 31st ACI EUROPE Annual Congress and...

As one of the best airports in the world and the largest airport in Europe in regards to the number of passengers, Istanbul Airport has been awarded consecutively by prestigious institutions and thanks to its proactive measures taken during the period in which the whole world was going through a major challenge with the Covid-19 pandemic and to its corporate resilience which is proven by unabated, continuing investments, the airport has won two more of the most prestigious awards in the industry.Airports Council International (ACI) awarded Istanbul Airport asin the category of over 40 million passengers andawards as part of theACI, which had also launched the "Net Zero 2050" movement with the goal of mobilizing to combat the climate crisis and decrease the carbon footprint of airports during the last period, has announced that this year, they are focusing on the inspiring works in the field offor evaluation process by addingto their standard award criteria to selectEstablishing its business model on durability in the new order, Istanbul Airport has distinguished itself by initiating decision-making mechanisms in a way that minimizes the margin of error thanks to its agility.While the aviation sector was one of the sectors in which the negative effects were felt the most during the COVID-19 pandemic that hugely challenged the world, Istanbul Airport was acknowledged for its crisis management and ensured transportation and trade continue at the optimum level possible.Istanbul Airport was qualified to receive the "Accessible Airport" award of the International Airports Council also with the accessibility culture and barrier-free airport concept it has created since its design stage. It drew attention with its different services, such as special passenger service points that were built on the land and airsides of the terminal, video call center, Loud Steps, and adult changing rooms. Having met all the accessibility standards with Priority Entrance, Accessible Elevator, Vehicle Parking Points, Accessible Route, Very Special Guest Card, and Sunflower Lanyard, Istanbul Airport was also recognized for setting an example in the sector thanks to the special services it provides above standards, the awareness it has raised, and also for adopting the "everyone has the right to travel" principle.The awards were presented to the Chief Executive Officer of iGA Istanbul Airport , Kadri Samsunlu, at a ceremony held on October 26, as part of the ACI Europe Annual Congress & General Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland.At the ACI Europe Annual Congress & General Assembly, Samsunlu was elected as a member of the Governing Board within the scope of the quota reserved for the 10 largest airports in Europe. Samsunlu, who took his place as the first and only board member from Turkey among 10 airports, stated that they took firm steps forward without deviating from their sustainability goals during the pandemic. Mentioning the plan to have net zero emissions in all operations by 2050, Samsunlu stated that strengthening ACI's relationship with the Turkish aviation sector at all levels and easing travel restrictions are among the prioritized targets during his term.In his speech at the award ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of iGA Istanbul Airport, Kadri Samsunlu drew attention to the measures taken, during the pandemic that steered the sector. "When the pandemic started, we were an airport that had the capacity of serving 200 thousand passengers a day during the first year, and continued rapidly on this path. During a time when only cargo flights and evacuation operations continued and flights could not be made, we did not say "oh well, these are the conditions," and stood still. We looked for ways to welcome our passengers in a healthier and safer manner, and to provide our employees with a safe working environment. With our efforts, we have led the way to enable people to return to their old flight habits, and we have built trust. In the future, we aim to expand our service scope regarding “Accessible Route”, to excel in our services by continuing our airport experience studies with different disability groups, and to make the applications we have implemented for a more accessible world widespread. We are delighted to have received the “Europe's Best Airport” and “Accessible Airport” awards and to able to share this well-deserved honor with our entire team. The awards will reinforce our motivation and contribute to the realization of our many efforts that will inspire the industry." Samsunlu stated.In his celebratory speech about the achievements of Istanbul Airport, ACI Europe General Director Olivier Jankovec said: "During these extraordinary and difficult times our industry has found itself in, Istanbul Airport showed great endurance by focusing on investments and infrastructure. The fact they have won not one, but two awards with the Best Airport Award and the Accessible Airport Reward, is a telltale sign of how they maintained their unmatched hospitality towards their passengers while not giving up on their long-term goals for their business and community. I am more than happy to witness the celebration of their two achievements. I am looking forward to seeing what this innovative and exciting airport will achieve in the future."The place of Turkish airports in European air transport:*1. Istanbul Grand Airport, 6.Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport(Asia side) 9. Antalya AirportThis year’s Award in the ‘over 40 million passenger’ category went toin recognition of its leadership position among the continent’s hubs. The judges described Istanbul as. Throughout the pandemic the airport made full use of the latest technology (contactless and biometrics, queue management, flow management, etc), to offer the best health safety to its passengers, and was the first airport in the world to secure the ACI Airport Health Accreditation. The airport was also praised for having a hand in Turkey’s exceptional traffic development with the country’s aviation sector proving the most resilient of all during the pandemic.were highly commended for this Award.