Number of tax filers in Pakistan throughout history remained below then 1 % of total population. In 2008 the number was around 0.7 million. Which we were successfull in doubling in a decade. It took us 10 years to add 0.7 million more filers to our tax system. Similarly 1.4 million tax filers in 2018 but that year 0.2 million (previous year filers) didn’t filed any tax. As per 2019 we have reached 1.8 million tax filers. Thats less then 1% of our total population.



Sri lanka have a population of around 20 million. But the number of income tax filers in 2016 were 694000 (0.7 million). Even if we compare ourself with countries like srilanka , we should be collecting taxes from atleast 7.35 million.



Now here is my question for which i created this thread.



What are the reasons, factors and hurdles that didn’t allowed us to increase our tax base, number of tax filers with passage of time ? Actually if we see colesely, we tend to loose tax filers each year . Why so ?



Input is required from members, lets discuss all the relevant factors so that this thread act as an informative piece for those that have the same question.

