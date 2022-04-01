Issue with Notification count display

Bratva said: View attachment 829446



Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue? Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue? Click to expand...

go check you notification pages dear there is still one you missed .its better if you click on mark as read all . BTW the notification you missed will be in dark coloruse this button (mark read) on few pages notification may be on previous pages .