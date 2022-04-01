Issue with Notification count display

someone quoted you and you didn't read itView attachment 829446
Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue?
someone quoted you and you didn't read it
go check you notification pages dear there is still one you missed .View attachment 829446
Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue?
go check you notification pages dear there is still one you missed .
its better if you click on mark as read all . BTW the notification you missed will be in dark color
use this button (mark read) on few pages notification may be on previous pages . View attachment 829448
Mark all your notifications as read, then it'll disappear. Otherwise it'll keep increasing.