What's new

Issue with Notification count display

Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,714
66
22,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
1648837098514.png


Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,664
3
125,819
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bratva said:
View attachment 829446

Whenever I refresh page, or open a new thread, A Random Notification count, sometimes 1, sometimes 7 or 5 appears and disappears instantly. Is someone else facing the same issue?
Click to expand...
go check you notification pages dear there is still one you missed .

its better if you click on mark as read all . BTW the notification you missed will be in dark color

use this button (mark read) on few pages notification may be on previous pages .
Screenshot 2022-04-01 at 21-23-01 Alerts.png
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,714
66
22,533
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Imran Khan said:
go check you notification pages dear there is still one you missed .

its better if you click on mark as read all . BTW the notification you missed will be in dark color

use this button (mark read) on few pages notification may be on previous pages . View attachment 829448
Click to expand...

Bleek said:
Mark all your notifications as read, then it'll disappear. Otherwise it'll keep increasing.
Click to expand...


Thanks for solving this irritant and giving a good tip. Never knew I had to mark read manually or else it wont go. Solved the issue
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Supreme Court orders avoidance of term ‘competent authority’
Replies
1
Views
224
Falconless
Falconless
ghazi52
SC orders govt to stop donning ‘competent authority’ cloak
Replies
0
Views
141
ghazi52
ghazi52
313ghazi
Balochistan govt orders employees to set their ringback tones to 'Pakistan Zindabad'
Replies
2
Views
247
El Sidd
El Sidd
Ali_Baba
Performance Issues on PDF Forum - 18th July 2021
Replies
3
Views
283
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
ejaz007
Latest petrol price in Pakistan
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom