Issue of Conviction in Pakistan.(only 5% conviction rate)

truthfollower
BANNED
- Mar 8, 2019
- 819
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Only 5 percent criminals are convicted, If this percentage was more than 80 percent then you could have said we need to increase punishment for crimes.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Featured IHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif
|Insaf - Justice
|6
|B
|Bangladesh lacks platform to issue trade docs electronically
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|1
|B
|Bangladesh, Hungary to discuss investment issues Thursday
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|3
|Featured After China, now Pakistan Army Chief issues open warning to India
|Central & South Asia
|25
|Open Mic Cafe with Aftab Iqbal | Overseas Pakistani issues | 07 September 2020
|Pakistani Siasat
|0
|B
|India is ready to resolve all unresolved issues with Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary Shringla
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|14
|Karachi issue: Senate opposition and where is Eshanullah Eshan?
|Social & Current Events
|0
|Featured COAS Bajwa meets Karachi traders, assures early resolution of issues facing city
|Social & Current Events
|9
|I
|India will match China’s capabilities: INDIA issues veiled threat
|Indian Defence Forum
|3
|H
|Featured 430,000 new domicile certificates issued as India enforces Modi’s ‘settler’ scheme in occupied Kashmir
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|3