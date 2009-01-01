ISSB test Guide

JOURNAL ROUTINE OF FIVE DAYS



DAY 1

 Reporting day:

o (a) Reception.

 Arrival/Reception guideline by ISPR

 Boarding and Lodging guideline by ISPR



(b) Checking of documents.

 What to bring with you and what are prohibited items (explained below)

 What are the Documents Required (explained below)

(c) Allotment of chest numbers.

(d) Candidates are photographed.

(e) Administration Staff's address

(f) Writing of unforgettable incident.

DAY 2

 Opening Address by a Deputy President.

 1st Testing day: Psychologist's day

o (a) Intelligence Test. (explained below)

(b) Psychological Tests. (explained below)

*Announcement of screening out result

*Remaining Psychological Tests (Screened out Candidates will not attend the subsequent tests)



DAY 3

 2nd Testing day: GTO's day

o Briefing

o Indoor Tasks

 Group discussions. (explained below)

 Group planning. (explained below)

o Outdoor Tasks

 Progressive group tasks (PGT). (explained below)

 Half group tasks (HGT). (explained below)

 Interview. (explained below)

DAY 4

 3rd Testing day: GTO's day

 (a) Individuals obstacles(explained below)

 (b) Command Task. (explained below)

 (c) Final group task. (explained below)

o

(d) Mutual assessment

(e) Interview (left overs)

Day 5

 4th Testing day: Conference day

o (a) Conference.

(b) Re-interview (if required)

(c) Payment of TA/DA

(d) Departure

Note :They are Explained Below.



What are the Documents Required

You are required to bring along the following ORIGINAL documents:

 Original Matric certificate issued by board. Only result card/ mark sheet will not be accepted.

 Detailed marks sheet or Result card of matric

 Those candidates who have not been issued with Matric Certificate by their concerned board should furnish a certificate in this regard signed only by the Secretary Board. Any such certificate issued by school/college will no be accepted.

 The candidates who appear with a "Duplicate" or "Revised" matric certificate or if they have amendments in their names or date of births, should provide certificate explaining the circumstances under which they were issued with "Duplicate" or "Revised" or Amended matric Certificate, signed only by the Secretary Board.

 The original certificate and marks sheet/result card of Intermediate (FA/FSc, DAE/D.Com/DBA/ICS) is mandatory.

 Appearing candidates who have completed FA/FSc part-I will bring original part-I marks sheet along with surety/hope certificate of college.

 In case of "O", "A" level, equivalence certificate and birth certificate are compulsory. PHOTOCOPY OF ANY CERTIFICATE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTABLE.

 Those candidates who have applied for the courses demanding qualifications higher than intermediate are also required to bring their superior degree/ certificates as mentioned in the concerned course advertisement.

 Domicile is a must for all those candidates of remote areas, who are eligible to apply on 45% marks in FA/FSc.

 No plastic coating is allowed on degrees/certificates except those which are already coated and cannot be removed.

 In case of non-possession of above-mentioned documents you will not be allowed to appear in the test and will be reverted back without paying traveling allowance.

 Before your arrival, you may contact GSO-2 (Selection) of your concerned ISSB on telephone number mentioned at the end or GSO-2(Selection) ISSB Kohat to clarify any doubt about educational certificates.





What to bring with you and what are prohibited items

You are advised to bring your clothing according to the prevalent weather.

1. Shorts white (1 Pair)

2. Canvas Shoes/Joggers (1 Pair)

3. Socks White (1 Pair)

4. Vest or sports shirt white (1 Pair)

5. Pull-over or Jersey(in winter) (1 Pair)

For Female Candidates

1. Track Suit (1 Pair)

2. Canvas Shoes/Joggers (1 Pair)

3. Socks White (1 Pair)

4. Vest or sports shirt white (1 Pair)

5. Pull-over or Jersey(in winter) (1 Pair)

Note: Above items are also available with ISSB canteen on payment.



Candidates are expected to appear before the Selection Board with a clean and smart posture. In this regard, following dress may be worn during Group Discussion, Group Planning and Interview with proper hair cut and shave. Summer: Shalwar Qameez /Shirt and Trousers

Winter: Shalwar Qameez / Lounge Suit / Combination or shirt, Trousers and Pull over /Jersey.

 Specific to Female Candidate

o You may wear any respectable dress according to norms of our society.

o Also bring along Set of Hair band/safety pins.

o Nails Should be finely trimmed.

o Hair Should be Neatly tied.

o No jewelry item is to be worn during IOs (obstacles/Tasks).

o For outdoor task you will be required to wear Tracksuit.



Prohibited Items

Candidates must not bring following items in ISSB:

 Camera (all types)

 Audio - visual items

 Knife / Sharp weapon

 Mobile Phone

 Pets

 Liquors/ Drugs

 Fire Arms

 Government banned items

 Any valuable items

 Large sum of money





Intelligence Test

The mode of these written intelligence tests for the selection of suitable officers for the Defense Forces of Pakistan at the ISSB is not very difficult. The candidate is required to make use of his acquired knowledge and his own inborn intelligence to solve problems. The questions set in these tests do not require long answers, but they are required to reply in "yes" or "no" or put a tick around the correct answer or to write the serial number of the correct answer out of a few suggested answers on the given sheet of paper, which usually begin from easy to lengthy questions. Although, question set in these tests are not so difficult but the time of answering these questions is short. The candidate has to make up his high speed in answering these numerous questions.

" There are two kinds of intelligence tests, Verbal and Non-verbal.

Verbal Tests

In Verbal Tests, the items are expressed in language forms. These tests are of various types, like;

 Inserting of missing letter

Example: Day is to night as truth is to "Falsehood". (In this sentence the missing word falsehood has been inserted)

Example 2: Man is to run as bird is to ---------

Answers: Fly, Run, Weak (correct answer is Fly),

 Inserting of missing number or figure

Example: Complete the series:

2, 6, 9, 13, 16, --, --



In missing figure questions, a series of drawing or patterns or designs are arranged in the particular pattern and the candidate is asked to choose the required figures out of the choices indicated, which will come next in the series. These are the non-verbal types of tests.

 Words Forming

This test measure the ability of the candidate in word building. Here, the words are built either by prefixing (before) or suffixing (fixing at the end) new letters or taking off from or adding new letters to the body of the words.



Example: Imagine a single letter which when added to the body of the following words forms entirely new words;

FIST, TICK, HEAT, BUST

Solution: The candidate will see that if the word R is added to each of the given words then new words will be; FIRST, TRICK, HEART, BURST

Hence the answer is R

 Jumbled Words

The word jumble means to be mixed together without order.

Example: Which choice mentions the last letter of the word from the following jumbled spelling?

Choices: L, B, F, T

Answer: L (the correct word is Football)

 Formation of correct sentence

Example: Rearrange the following jumbled words to form a sensible sentence.

o (1)The bud nipped must be evil in the.

(2)All cats are not cats but all animals are animals.

(3)One of the foretell to share things cannot come.



Answers:

o (1)The evil must be nipped in the bud.

(2)All cats are animals but all animals are not cats.

(3)One cannot foretell the shape of things to come.



 General knowledge tests

This is a test of general knowledge where the candidate is required to keep his general knowledge up to date.

 Alphabetical test

This test is based on alphabets. If a candidate has sharp memory then this question becomes quite simple.

Example: It takes 3 minutes to boil an egg. How much times will it take to boil 6 eggs together?

Choices: 18, 6, 3

Answer: 3

 Completion test

In this test, some letters of the words, whose meaning are given against them are missing, the candidate is asked to fill in those missing letters.

Example: Insert suitable letters in the following:

o (1)-ar-e (big)

(2)quick-y (fast)

(3)-h-rt (not tall)

(4)-m-ll (not big)

(5)-LL-H (creator)



Answer: (2) L G (2)L (3)S O (4)S A (5)AA

 Synonym test

The word synonym means "a name or word having the same meaning with another"

Example: Write the number of the pair of the words which do not possess the same kind of meaning as the others?

o (1)Honesty and Integrity

(2)Bondage and Freedom

(3)Risk and Danger

(4)Pain and Agony



Answer: (2)

 Direction test

This test required a keen sense of section. The candidate must remember the distance covered in the direction. This will help him to answer the question correctly.

Example: If you start from point A and walk 5 miles towards the west, then turn right and walk 4 miles towards the north, then turn right again and walk 3 miles, then which choices mentions the direction in which you are going?

Choices: North, South, West, East

Answer: West

 Spotting the stranger

The candidates are supplied a group of words or numerical values in this test. Some of the words in group relate to one particular class but one or more words do not belong to that class.

Example: Write the number of the subject which is dissimilar from the other subjects;

Choices: Principal, Professor, Headmaster, Teacher, Students

Answer is 'Student'

 Coding and decoding

Giving code or artificial values to letter of alphabet. The word code means "a collection of digit of law or a system of rules and regulations" . Letters of alphabets in this test do not stand for themselves but for some other letters.

Example: if Y C V G T means W A T E R then what does H K T G mean?

Solution: In this question;

o Y stands for W

C stands for A

V stands for T

G stands for E

T stands for R



A careful observation brings out that each letter in the alphabets stands for the letter two paces preceding it. Using the same principle, the letter H K T G will stand for F I R E.

 Commonsense test

This is a simple and easy test and it required only a common sence.

Example: 5 years ago, khalid was 10 years older then ali. What is the difference between their ages at present?

Choices: 10, 5, 15

Answer: 10

 Multiple choice test

In this test, an incomplete statement is followed by some alternative choices as answers. The candidate is asked to chose one or more suitable choices of answers that complete the question or the statement.

Example: Which choice answers the following question?

Islamabad is famous because;

o (1)It is very clear city.

(2) Numerous foreigners live in it.

(3) The president lives in it.

(4) It is the capital of Pakistan.



Answer is (4)

 Arithmetic test

These type of tests involves some arithmetic values which are added, multiplied, divide, subtracted by some other numerical values.





Non-Verbal Tests

The non-verbal intelligence tests comprise of;

 Matrix test

In these tests a series of designs are displayed. The candidate is required to complete the series or delete any particular design which does not relate to the series.

 Word association test

The word association means, free association in which a word serves as the stimulus object. Candidates are advised that while using a word as stimulus, not to write lengthy sentences. Meaningful and brief sentences are very helpful.





Physical Tasks

For these physical tasks you should be carrying white short shirt, while shorts, white canvas shoes and white socks.



Helpful Hints for Progressive Group task

In tackling the obstacles of "Progressive Group Task", there are as a matter of fact, three main principles which are involved. They are, lever, bridge and swing. The plank or planks that are employed as helping material can be used either in the form of a lever or bridge according to the circumstances. A rope should invariably be tied, as the case may be, to the remotest end of the lever or bridge. This is very essential because it becomes impossible for the candidates to get or pull back the plank once they crossed over.



Some of the fundamental rules which the Group Testing Officer clears to the candidates before beginning the task are;

1. Out of Bounds Rule

The whole ground area and any other structure painted red between the start line and the finish line, and their helping materials and loads are out of bounds to the candidates. There is punishment for any candidate or any object that touches the out of bounds area. The defaulter have soon to go back to the star line of that obstacle. If any object touches the out bounds areas, then the object should be carried back by the defaulter to the stat-line and then it should be brought forward again.

2. The Four Feet Rule

The candidates are not permitted to jump any distance exceeding 4 feet either in length or in height. Such distances, are to be crossed with the assistance of the helping materials (ropes or bellies).

3. The Group Rule

Every obstacle should be crossed by the whole group with its material and load, before the next obstacle is tried by anybody in the group.

4. The Time Rule

The task should be concluded in 40 minutes. There is no time limit for each of the four obstacles which are included in this task.

G.T.O (Group Testing Officer) Test



Group discussions

The group discussion or group discussion task has assumed great importance. In the Group Testing Officer Task or G.T.O Task, the candidate creates the first impression on the Group Testing Officer (G.T.O) and other members of his group. The good performance of the candidate in the task of group discussion creates a good impression on the Group Testing Officer, and enrich his role in subsequent group tasks. As first impression is the last impression, hence the candidate must try his best to show his worth in group discussion.



During group discussion all candidates are arranged to sit in a circle. In the beginning every candidate introduces himself, like which city he belongs to, his educational qualifications, hobbies etc. Thereafter, the group discussions exercise begins. In this task, usually, two subjects are read out to the candidates and they are required to choose one of them for the sake of discussion. The subject which is agreed upon by the majority of the candidates is accepted by the Group Testing Officer for discussion.





Group Planning Exercise

This exercise begins soon after the Group Discussion, It is an outdoor task, where the Group Testing officer reads out the narrative and with the help of the sand-model or sketch map explains the situation to the candidates. The map or model contains the scale, legend etc. If the candidates required any clarification to some pints, then it is cleared by the Group Testing Officer. Thereafter, the candidates are to write down their individual solutions in the paper provided for the purpose. The candidate are not allowed to consult each other while writing down their solutions. The candidate have to write down their chest numbers on the tip of the writing papers. The time for this written work is about 10 minutes. Thereafter, the candidate are required to discuss among themselves the situation and problems so as to arrive at a group solutions or plan. Every candidate is desired to express his views on the situation. All the candidates must arrive at a group plan. In the case the whole group is not unanimous in deciding the solution, then the plan accepted by the majority of the candidates is presented as the plan of the group. Then one of the candidate who is selected by the group itself stand up as a spokesman and present the plan to the Group Testing Officer. The time limit for discussion presentation is the observation and study of natural phenomena all around him. The time limit for discussion and presentation of the group plan is usually 20 minutes. After the presentation of group plan, the Group Testing Officer may ask the other candidate to give comments or criticism or suggestion. If any, to improve or modify the plan.







Progressive Group task

This task falls in outdoor series of tasks. In this task a group of 8 to 0 candidates are required to cross 4 obstacles of hindrances or restrictions in 40 minutes as a whole group. In tackling these hindrances, the candidates have to attach much importance to bridge, lever and swing as well as the helping material which they have to carry while crossing obstacles. Group testing officer will explain the nature and rules of task in the beginning.

Half Group Task

In Half Group Task candidates of a group who are, usually 8 to 10 are divided into two groups. In this task, each half group has to face only a single hindrance. They must carry the main material and the helping material with them, on crossing the obstacle to the other side of the obstacle.



Example

Within the starting line and the finishing line, there are two wooden platform Q and R and a moveable drum P. The middle portion of the drum which is marked red, is out of bounds. There are also three small planks lying outside the starting line. The candidate should cross over from the starting line to the finishing line with the aid of those small planks.

Personal Interview

In interview, generally, such questions are put to the candidate which bring out his common sense, his familiarity with the current national and international happenings and current social and political trends of the world.



Remember, the person who conducts interview is not merely interest in his mere knowledge. Its gibes close attention to the candidate's reactions to various situations. It may, intentionally, endeavor to upset the mental stability of the candidate in order to discover his true personality. The Interviewer may attempt to annoy or provoke him by pronouncing his incorrectly, by not offering a chair to sit immediately, by asking to person certain odd errand, like, fetching water, serving tea, removing some furniture, etc. It is against respect to his by deliberately attributing certain wrong statements to him, pointing out to certain sports on his clothes, mixing up of personal facts. There are instances, where the interviewee has been asked to sing a song, recite a poem, crack a joke, etc. Such curious situations are coined by the Interviewer for bringing our the true value of the interviewee. In all such odd circumstances, the interviewee should attempt to retains his calmness and presence of mind.



Usually the subjects for interview are Indo Pak history, World history, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, General Knowledge, Current affairs.

Final Group Task

In the series of Group Testing Officers' outdoor tasks, the "Final Group Task", is the last task. The time allowed in this task is usually 10 minutes but generally it is shortened by one or two minutes. As this task , once again is a task of group as whole, hence the qualities of team spirit, co-operation, initiative, proper planning, etc will count much.



Example

In the following obstacle, the candidates are given a rope, a plank and a structure. It is also their duty to take wounded man on the structure. The red portion is out of bound in this task.



Command Task

In this task, each candidate in the group, is selected in turn as commander by the Group Testing Officer. The commander chooses three or four candidates as his assistants for tackling an obstacle. The commander will be successful in his task if possesses qualities of a leader. He should be very intelligent in the selection of his assistants, in imparting them proper brief instructions, in getting labor out of them and assisting them properly whenever required. The assistants of the commander should also strive for the success of their leader. All the way, they should carry out his orders with sincere spirit and loyalty. The main purpose of the Group Testing Officer in the performance of command task, is to assess the value of the candidate as a commander. He also gets a glimpse of the qualities of the assistants of the commander, The candidates should also prove themselves to be useful, sincere, and loyal subordinates.



The time allowed for the execution of the command task is usually 10 minutes.





Helpful Hints

 As a commander he should avoid seeking any suggestions from his subordinates.

 In order to perform the duty of a commandership the candidate should avoid to do the work himself. He should supervise the whole work. At times, if necessary, he can extend his helping hand to others in the performance of smooth work.

 The candidate as a commander, must see that nobody stands idle.

 He must give utmost importance to the items of planning, supervising and execution of the work.

 He should select a place which can enable him supervise the work in a most efficient manner.



Individual Obstacles

It is the individual task of each candidate, where candidate has to face every obstacle or hindrance or restriction in his individual or personal manner. These obstacles are usually 10 in number which are to tackled by a candidate in a brief time of 3 minutes only.

1. Long jump.

2. Walking over inclined small wooden planks.

3. Crawling like a monkey.

4. Waking across parallel ropes.

5. Rope climbing

6. Passing through tyre.

7. Tarzan swing

8. Tarzan jump.

9. Crossing over horizontal plank.

10. Running over inclined plank.









Regards

Champ